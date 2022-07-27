Santander Chile CEO to step down in August

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Santander's Chile chief executive, Miguel Mata Huerta, will step down on August 1, the banking unit said in a filing Wednesday to the Chilean stock market.

Roman Blanco Reinosa will replace Mata, Santander Chile BSANTANDER.SN said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb)

