Santander Chile CEO to step down in August

Santander's Chile chief executive, Miguel Mata Huerta, will step down on August 1, the banking unit said in a filing Wednesday to the Chilean stock market.

Roman Blanco Reinosa will replace Mata, Santander Chile BSANTANDER.SN said.

