Santander Chile appoints Patricia Perez as CFO

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) announced Patricia Perez as its new CFO, also becoming the first woman to hold this position in the local subsidiary. Patricia is an engineer in Information and Management Control from the University of Chile and holds a master’s degree in Financial Management from the Adolfo Ibanez University. Throughout her 18 years of experience in the Group, she has held different roles within the organization, beginning her career in Operations and Management Control and subsequently joining the Financial Executive Vice Presidency, where she has remained for the last 14 years, which has allowed her to have a solid knowledge of financial and capital management. Until now, Patricia held the position of Head of Asset & Liability Management at Banco Santander and has participated in different development initiatives, both locally and at the corporate level, among them, she was a member of the SW50 Leadership Programme, taught by the London School of Economics and Political Science and promoted by Banco Santander.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BSAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.