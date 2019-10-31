Santander chairman buys 3.61 mln euros of bank shares as price falls

The chairman of Spain's Banco Santander SA, Ana Botin, has bought one million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published Thursday, a day after the group reported a sharp drop in third-quarter earnings.

Shares in the Spanish lender have fallen by almost 10% since Wednesday, when the group posted a 75% drop in third-quarter net profit, largely the result of a 1.6 billion euro charge related to the bank's UK operations.

Taking into account a dividend payment of 0.10 euros per share, the decline over the past two sessions is 7%.

The transaction brings Botin's stake in the bank up to 0.142% from 0.139%, according to the filing.

One-off costs in Britain and continued pressure on financial margins in Spain offset a solid performance in Brazil, Santander's biggest market.

However, shares in other banks also dropped on Wednesday amid a broad-based sell off in financial stocks.

