Santander chairman buys 3.3 mln shares in bank last week - regulatory filing

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander SAN.MC, Ana Botin, last week bought 3.3 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

According to the regulatory filing the average price of the acquisition was 3.69 euros per share.

On Monday, shares in Santander were rising 1.4% to 3.7625 euros.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

