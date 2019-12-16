Santander chairman buys 3.3 mln shares in bank last week - regulatory filing
MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander SAN.MC, Ana Botin, last week bought 3.3 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.
According to the regulatory filing the average price of the acquisition was 3.69 euros per share.
On Monday, shares in Santander were rising 1.4% to 3.7625 euros.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.