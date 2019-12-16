US Markets

Santander chairman buys 3.3 mln shares in bank last week - regulatory filing

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

The chairman of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin, last week bought 3.3 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander SAN.MC, Ana Botin, last week bought 3.3 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

According to the regulatory filing the average price of the acquisition was 3.69 euros per share.

On Monday, shares in Santander were rising 1.4% to 3.7625 euros.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular