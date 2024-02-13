Santander 'categorically' says it has not found any breach of US sanctions against Iran

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday "categorically" said it had not found any breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran following the Financial Times report on Iranian-linked accounts.

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported last week that Iran used accounts held at the bank in the United Kingdom to covertly move money around the world in a sanctions-evasion scheme backed by Iran's intelligence services.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, the global head of communications also said Santander had carried out a broader review of other persons associated with entities and individuals identified in the FT article and said it "had not found any sanctions breach in any other part of the bank's global operations."

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Chris Reese)

