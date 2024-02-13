News & Insights

US Markets
SAN

Santander 'categorically' says it has not found any breach of US sanctions against Iran

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 13, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday "categorically" said it had not found any breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran following the Financial Times report on Iranian-linked accounts.

The Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported last week that Iran used accounts held at the bank in the United Kingdom to covertly move money around the world in a sanctions-evasion scheme backed by Iran's intelligence services.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, the global head of communications also said Santander had carried out a broader review of other persons associated with entities and individuals identified in the FT article and said it "had not found any sanctions breach in any other part of the bank's global operations."

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Chris Reese)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.