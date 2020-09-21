Santander calls shareholders meeting to approve a 0.10 euros cash dividend

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Santander SAN.MC, the euro zone third-biggest bank by market value, on Monday called a general shareholders' meeting to be held on October 27 to approve a 0.10 euros per share dividend in cash to be paid in 2021.

As the bank announced in July, the board is also asking shareholders to approve a fully-paid capital increase to enable the payment of a dividend this year in new shares equivalent to 0.10 euros per share.

As a result, the total payment corresponding to 2019 would be equivalent to 0.20 euros per share, it said.

