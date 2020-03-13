Santander buys majority stake in fintech Mercury TFS for 30 mln euros

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SAN.MC said on Friday it agreed to pay 30 million euros ($33.54 million) for a majority stake in Spanish fintech company Mercury TFS that develops trade finance software for companies.

"Their software enables Santander customers to manage their entire trade finance activity online or via mobile phone," the Spanish bank said in a statement on Friday.

Santander acquired a 50.1% stake in Mercury, which employs 130 people in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.