SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (WSE:PKO)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (WSE:PKO) from Underperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,628K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKO by 29.53% over the last quarter.

FEEM - FlexShares ESG & Climate Emerging Markets Core Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMXC - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF holds 583K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKO by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - SSGA Emerging Markets Enhanced Index Portfolio Class B holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 107.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKO by 30.13% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKO is 0.24%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 67,466K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.