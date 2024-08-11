SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Pkp Cargo (WSE:PKP)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Pkp Cargo (WSE:PKP) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pkp Cargo is PLN12.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN10.10 to a high of PLN15.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of PLN18.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pkp Cargo is 5,917MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pkp Cargo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKP is 0.01%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 269K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 149K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKP by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 68K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKP by 10.97% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

