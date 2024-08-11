SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Orlen (WSE:PKN)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Orlen (WSE:PKN) from Underperform to Outperform.

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orlen. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKN is 0.43%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 56,210K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,945K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 0.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,243K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,770K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,616K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 5.45% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 2,440K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKN by 4.33% over the last quarter.

