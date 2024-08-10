SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Orlen (PSKOF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Orlen (OTCPK:PSKOF) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.18% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orlen is $19.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.00 to a high of $24.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from its latest reported closing price of $18.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orlen is 295,306MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orlen. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSKOF is 0.43%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 56,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,945K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSKOF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,243K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKOF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,770K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKOF by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,616K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSKOF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 2,440K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSKOF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

