News & Insights

Stocks

SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades mBank (WSE:MBK)

April 21, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for mBank (WSE:MBK) from Underperform to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL:MBK / mBank SA Shares Held by Institutions

SSKEX - State Street Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Class K holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 32.26% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 57.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 167K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 9.14% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 56.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in mBank. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBK is 0.05%, an increase of 32.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 932K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.