SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades mBank (WSE:MBK)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for mBank (WSE:MBK) from Underperform to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSKEX - State Street Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Class K holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 32.26% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 57.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 167K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 9.14% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBK by 56.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in mBank. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBK is 0.05%, an increase of 32.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 932K shares.

