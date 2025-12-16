SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (JSZWF)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (OTCPK:JSZWF) from Underperform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSZWF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 4,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSZWF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 567K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSZWF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 526K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSZWF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSZWF by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.