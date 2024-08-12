News & Insights

Stocks
CYFWF

SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Cyfrowy Polsat (CYFWF)

August 12, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCPK:CYFWF) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyfrowy Polsat. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYFWF is 0.03%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 16,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CYFWF / Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Shares Held by Institutions

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,328K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYFWF by 23.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,096K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,220K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYFWF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 924K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYFWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.