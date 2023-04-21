SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades CD Projekt (WSE:CDR)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for CD Projekt (WSE:CDR) from Underperform to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQSI - IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDR by 0.14% over the last quarter.

GSID - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDR by 54.70% over the last quarter.

FITFX - Fidelity Flex International Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDR by 14.85% over the last quarter.

HLEMX - Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Portfolio Advisor holds 175K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 60.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in CD Projekt. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 14.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 8,267K shares.

