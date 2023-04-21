SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Amica (WSE:AMC)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Amica (WSE:AMC) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 13K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amica. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.01%, an increase of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 71K shares.

