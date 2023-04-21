SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Alior Bank (WSE:ALR)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Alior Bank (WSE:ALR) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEV - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 74.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 185.54% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 50.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 77.44% over the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alior Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALR is 0.12%, an increase of 89.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 6,749K shares.

