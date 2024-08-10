SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Upgrades Alior Bank (WSE:ALR)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND upgraded their outlook for Alior Bank (WSE:ALR) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.86% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alior Bank is PLN91.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN19.66 to a high of PLN124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 2.86% from its latest reported closing price of PLN88.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alior Bank is 5,083MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alior Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALR is 0.17%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 7,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 30.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 901K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 778K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 26.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 760K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 412K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

