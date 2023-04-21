SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Maintains 11 bit studios (WSE:11B) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND maintained coverage of 11 bit studios (WSE:11B) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 16.57% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 89.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 47.13% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFMIX - Frontier Markets Portfolio Class I holds 18K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 9.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in 11 bit studios. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11B is 0.38%, an increase of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 35K shares.

