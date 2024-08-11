SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Ten Square Games (WSE:TEN)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Ten Square Games (WSE:TEN) from Outperform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ten Square Games is PLN104.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN76.76 to a high of PLN131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of PLN83.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ten Square Games is 612MM, an increase of 33.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.72.

Ten Square Games Maintains 8.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.56%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ten Square Games. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.00%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.83% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 26.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 35.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 26.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 38.67% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 80.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 68.28% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 27.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 22.57% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 42.05% over the last quarter.

