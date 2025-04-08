SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka (WSE:LWB) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka is PLN18.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN15.45 to a high of PLN21.21. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of PLN19.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka is 4,047MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.05.

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka Maintains 12.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.51%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWB is 0.03%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.61% to 167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 88K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 163.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 59.08% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COAL - Range Global Coal Index ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWB by 9.01% over the last quarter.

