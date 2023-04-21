SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (WSE:JSW)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) from Outperform to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 154K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 18.17% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 44.54% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 56.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSW is 0.15%, an increase of 86.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 4,524K shares.

