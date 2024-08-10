SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (LSE:0Q45)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (LSE:0Q45) from Outperform to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa is 167.33 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.78 GBX to a high of 345.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of 96.79 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa is 13,317MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q45 is 0.10%, an increase of 35.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 4,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 561K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q45 by 30.99% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 526K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 295K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q45 by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.