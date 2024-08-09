SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Grupa Azoty (LSE:0NS1)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Grupa Azoty (LSE:0NS1) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.52% Upside

As of April 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupa Azoty is 43.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.83 GBX to a high of 55.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 74.52% from its latest reported closing price of 24.81 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grupa Azoty is 22,323MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupa Azoty. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NS1 is 0.03%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 3,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 651K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 372K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 351K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 333K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NS1 by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.