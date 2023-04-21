SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 73.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 256.98% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 446K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 275K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 6.47% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 343K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Parametric Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyfrowy Polsat. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.11%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 22,723K shares.

