SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND Downgrades Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, SANTANDER BROKERAGE POLAND downgraded their outlook for Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyfrowy Polsat. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.05%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 13,493K shares.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,406K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 6.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,023K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 17.03% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 987K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 2.12% over the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 822K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing a decrease of 36.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 0.70% over the last quarter.

