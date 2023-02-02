US Markets
Santander Brasil's Q4 net profit down 46% from previous quarter

February 02, 2023 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA on Thursday reported a fourth quarter net profit of 1.69 billion reais ($334.34 million), down 46% from the previous quarter as loan-loss provisions rose 18.6% in the period.

The bottom line fell short of expectations, as analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast the local unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MCto post a 2.86 billion-real profit in the period.

Chief financial officer Angel Santodomingo said last quarter's results came as Santander started an operational adjustment to better position itself against a more challenging macroeconomic backdrop, with potential repercussions on credit dynamics.

"We have been more selective in our lending, and a deterioration in credit conditions has materialized," he said in a statement, noting the bank's net interest income came under pressure from changes in the product mix and higher interest rates - a trend set to persist throughout this year.

In the full year of 2022, net profit dropped 21.1% from the previous year to 12.9 billion reais, Santander Brasil said.

The South American country accounts for more than a quarter of Santander's group earnings, with the Spanish parent firm also reporting results on Thursday showing an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022.

($1 = 5.0547 reais)

