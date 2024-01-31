Santander Brasil's Q4 net income misses forecast as loan-loss provisions rise

Adds share reaction, analyst comments throughout

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lender Santander Brasil SANB3.SA on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter net income forecasts, driving its Sao Paulo-traded shares down, as provisions for loan losses rose from the quarter before for the first time in a year.

Shares in the local unit of Spain's Santander SAN.MC were down more than 2% in morning trade, the biggest fall on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVPS, which was up 0.8%.

Santander Brasil posted recurring net income of 2.2 billion reais ($444 million) in the quarter to the end of December, up 30% on a yearly basis but down 19.2% from the previous quarter.

The bottom line fell short of analysts' expectations of 2.87 billion reais, according to an LSEG poll.

Santander Brasil has been trying in recent years to be more selective in its lending as credit conditions deteriorated, but reported some poor results while still implementing the strategy.

The bank saw provisions for loan losses rise 22% quarter-on-quarter to 6.84 billion reais, saying it was impacted by a "specific case in the wholesale segment," which accounted for some 700 million reais in provisions.

JPMorgan analysts led by Yuri Fernandes said the recurring earnings were lackluster, but that looking ahead "management presents interesting key performance indicators on its segments."

Santander's management had pledged in the previous quarter to improve net interest income (NII) going forward, saying the worst was behind it, which proved right as the metric rose 4.8% in the fourth quarter to 14.055 billion reais.

Clients NII increased due to a rise in transactions, Santander said, while markets NII benefited from a sensitivity to interest rates, which have been falling in Brazil.

"We are ready to move forward with our growth strategy," chief executive Mario Leao said in a statement, adding the lender's "solid, enduring" portfolio was capable of generating sustainable results.

"Regarding the quality of our loan portfolio, the new vintages continued to perform well, as well as recurring allowance for loan losses, which remained under control," Leao said.

