Santander Brasil's Q3 net profit down 23.5% from previous quarter
SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA on Wednesday reported a third quarter net profit of 3.12 billion reais ($586.89 million), down 23.5% from the previous quarter as loan loss provisions rose 8.1% in the period.
The bottom line fell short of expectations as analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a 3.76 billion-real profit in the period.
($1 = 5.3162 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.