Santander Brasil's Q3 net profit down 23.5% from previous quarter

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA on Wednesday reported a third quarter net profit of 3.12 billion reais ($586.89 million), down 23.5% from the previous quarter as loan loss provisions rose 8.1% in the period.

The bottom line fell short of expectations as analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a 3.76 billion-real profit in the period.

($1 = 5.3162 reais)

