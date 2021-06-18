US Markets
Santander Brasil's GetNet to expand into Europe, U.S. -report

Carolina Mandl
GetNet, the payments company of Banco Santander Brasil SA, plans to expand its operations into Europe in 2022 and the United States in 2023, its CEO told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Currently, GetNet offers services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

Santander plans to spin-off and list GetNet by the end of the year and give the bank's shareholders a stake in it, which means Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC would become its controlling shareholder.

