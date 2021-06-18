Santander Brasil's GetNet to expand into Europe, U.S. -report

SAO PAULO, June 18 (Reuters) - GetNet, the payments company of Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA, plans to expand its operations into Europe in 2022 and the United States in 2023, its CEO told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Currently, GetNet offers services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

Santander plans to spin-off and list GetNet by the end of the year and give the bank's shareholders a stake in it, which means Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC would become its controlling shareholder.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

