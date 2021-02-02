Santander Brasil to recommend Getnet spinoff to board

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA said it would recommend to its board the spinning off of its payments platform Getnet, following the conclusion of a study into the move.

In November, Santander Brasil said it was mulling the deal that could include listing Getnet shares in Brazil.

At the time, analysts said Getnet could be valued at between 4.8 billion reais and 16.7 billion reais ($895 million and $3.1 billion), based on estimates derived from the value of competitors in the payments platform business.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

