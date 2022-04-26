US Markets
Santander Brasil Q1 net income in line with estimates, provisions rise

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian lender Banco Santander Brasil SA posted on Tuesday first-quarter net income that was roughly in line with consensus and up a slight 3.2% from the previous three months, even as loan loss provisions rose by 24.9% in the period.

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA posted on Tuesday first-quarter net income that was roughly in line with consensus and up a slight 3.2% from the previous three months, even as loan loss provisions rose by 24.9% in the period.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC reported net income rose 1.3% from a year earlier to 4.005 billion reais ($821.17 million), versus a consensus of 4.026 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Santander Brasil said its loan loss provisions hit 4.612 billion reais in the quarter, for growth of 45.9% year on year.

Some analysts had expected weaker to flat results, with Goldman Sachs mentioning "modest signs of asset quality deterioration" in a preview. Bank of America said Santander's earnings were growing less than those of private Brazilian banks that trade at similar valuations.

The company's loan book rose by 7.2% on the year to 455.16 billion reais, outpacing a 3.8% net interest income growth amid higher interest rates in Brazil. Both indicators fell about 1.5% on a quarterly basis.

"Our loan portfolio quality remains under control, showing the already anticipated deterioration in non-performing loans, given the macroeconomic landscape and in line with our origination volume and mix," the company said.

The bank's return on average equity (ROAE), a gauge of profitability, came in at 20.7%, a rise of 0.6 percentage point from the previous three months.

($1=4.8772 reais)

