Santander Brasil Q1 net income in line with estimates, provisions rise

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA on Tuesday posted a first quarter net income roughly in line with consensus and up a slight 3.2 from the previous three months, even as provisions for loan losses rose by 24.9% in the period.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC reported net income rose 1.3% from a year earlier to 4.005 billion reais ($821.17 million), compared with a consensus of 4.026 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 4.8772 reais)

