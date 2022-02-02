US Markets
SAN

Santander Brasil misses Q4 profit estimate

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Santander Brasil on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter as loan losses rose at a faster pace than a year earlier.

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Santander Brasil SANB11.SA on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter as loan losses rose at a faster pace than a year earlier.

The Brazilian unit of Banco Santander SA SAN.MC reported a net income of 3.880 billion reais, down roughly 2% from a year earlier and below a Refinitiv analysts' consensus of 4.309 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular