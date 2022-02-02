Santander Brasil misses Q4 profit estimate

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Santander Brasil SANB11.SA on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter as loan losses rose at a faster pace than a year earlier.

The Brazilian unit of Banco Santander SA SAN.MC reported a net income of 3.880 billion reais, down roughly 2% from a year earlier and below a Refinitiv analysts' consensus of 4.309 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

