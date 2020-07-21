US Markets
SAN

Santander Brasil launches 5 bln reais credit line for sanitation

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday it has launched a 5 billion reais ($963.58 million) credit line for new investments in the water and sewage sectors.

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA said on Tuesday it has launched a 5 billion reais ($963.58 million) credit line for new investments in the water and sewage sectors.

Santander Brasil's move comes as a new law passed in June is expected to prompt states and municipalities to privatize water and sewage companies and to universalize services in Brazil. This will require roughly 600 billion reais in investments in the coming years.

($1 = 5.1890 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular