Santander Brasil feels pandemic's initial impact yet beats profit estimates

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA on Tuesday posted higher-than-expected first-quarter net income, driven by another period of rapid loan book growth, but said it has felt the initial impact from the public health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

Santander Brasil said in a statement the number of deals closed with clients at brick-and-mortar branches has fallen 26% since March 16, when the pandemic started gaining momentum in Brazil.

The health crisis also hit its fee income, as revenues dropped 6.7% from the previous quarter, to 4.482 billion reais, partially due to changes in consumer habits amid social isolation measures, mainly on cards.

The lender also highlighted that cost-reduction is crucial at the moment to whether the storm.

Profit came in at 3.853 billion reais ($681.6 million), 9.2% higher than forecast by Refinitiv analysts, and also up 10.5% from the same quarter a year earlier.

Santander Brasil's loan book ended March at 378.5 billion reais, 7.5% up from December, boosted by corporate loans, as companies have been seeking more credit amid the crisis.

The bank's return on equity reached 22.3% in the first quarter, up one percentage point from the previous quarter.

Spain's Banco Santander SASAN.MC reported on Tuesday a 82% dive on its first-quarter net income, as it set aside 1.6 billion euros to cover expected losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

