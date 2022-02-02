US Markets
Santander Brasil falls as bank misses Q4 profit estimate

Santander Brasil on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter as loan losses rose at a fast pace, sending its shares down 2.5%.

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Santander Brasil SANB11.SA on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter as loan losses rose at a fast pace, sending its shares down 2.5%.

The Brazilian unit of Banco Santander SAC SAN.MC reported a net income of 3.880 billion reais, down roughly 2% from a year earlier and below a Refinitiv analysts' consensus of 4.309 billion.

Loan loss provisions soared 28.1% to 3.693 billion reais, outpacing loan book growth in the same period. Santander Brasil's 90-day default ratio rose for a third consecutive quarter and reached 2.7%, up 0.3 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Chairman Sergio Rial said in a conference call with analysts that higher inflation and unemployment are likely to drive loan delinquencies up this year. Still, he said 90-day default ratio should remain at 2018-2019 levels.

In notes to clients, analysts said they expect higher loan-loss provisions in 2022.

"Earnings showed some deterioration in trends in 4Q21, partially offset by good cost control," Goldman Sachs' analysts wrote.

In a statement, the bank said the increase was in line with its loan book growth and credit lines disbursed.

Despite Brazil's economic slowdown, the bank's loan book grew by 2.8% driven by consumer lending. In 2022, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santodomingo said loan book is likely to grow at high single digits, down from 12.4% last year.

Still, the bank managed to keep its return on equity - a gauge of profitability - at 20% in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jason Neely and Will Dunham)

