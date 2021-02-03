US Markets
Santander Brasil beats Q4 profit estimates on lower provisions

Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as provisions for bad loans decreased and fee income grew.

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates as provisions for bad loans decreased and fee income grew.

Its recurring net income rose 6.2% to 3.958 billion reais ($737 million) and topped the 3.716 billion forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Loan-loss provisions, net of recoveries, shrank 3.4% to 2.883 billion reais.

Santander Brasil set aside less than its peers last year to help weather the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

Despite a challenging environment for banking products from insurance to credit cards, fee income grew by 6.9%.

The bank's loan book rose 3.6%, mainly on loans for individuals and small companies, while its 90-day loan default rate remained at 2.1%.

The bank posted a return on equity of 20.9%, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The bank has also focused on cost cuts, reducing operating expenses by roughly 2% year on year. Its workforce fell by 3,220 employees in 2020, ending at 44,599.

In Spain, Banco Santander SA SAN.MC reported a fourth-quarter net income of 277 million euros and an annual loss of 8.77 billion euros.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

