Santander Brasil beats forecasts with 2% rise in net income

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA's SANB11.SA second-quarter net income rose 2% from the previous year to a better than expected 4.08 billion reais ($778.08 million), a securities filing showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast that the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC would achieve net income of 3.88 billion reals.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

