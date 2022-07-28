Santander Brasil beats forecasts with 2% rise in net income

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA's SANB11.SA second-quarter net income rose 2% from the previous year to a better than expected 4.08 billion reais ($778.08 million), a securities filing showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast that the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC would achieve net income of 3.88 billion reals.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

