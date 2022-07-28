US Markets
SAN

Santander Brasil beats forecasts but raises loan-loss provisions

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Banco Santander Brasil SA's second-quarter net income beat market expectations but loan-loss provisions rose sharply from the previous quarter against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Adds loan-loss provisions, loan book, CFO quote

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA's SANB11.SA second-quarter net income beat market expectations but loan-loss provisions rose sharply from the previous quarter against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Net profit rose 2% from the previous quarter to a better than expected 4.08 billion reais ($778.08 million), a securities filing showed.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC would post net income of 3.88 billion reais.

However, Santander Brasil said that loan-loss provisions hit 5.75 billion reais, up 24.6% from the first quarter.

The lender's loan book rose 2.9% quarter on quarter to 465.54 billion reais.

"Despite a still-challenging macroeconomic environment, loan portfolio quality indicators were stable over the period," Santander Brasil finance chief Angel Santodomingo said in statement.

Brazil is the Spanish lender's largest customer base and accounts for almost a third of underlying group profit.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular