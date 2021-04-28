Santander Brasil beats estimates on lower provisions

Adds loan book, return on equity, details

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the lender posted lower loan-loss provisions compared with a year earlier, but it showed some signs of asset quality deterioration.

Recurring first-quarter net income came in at 4.012 billion reais, 9.2% above an analysts' estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 3.673 billion reais and up 4.1% from a year earlier.

Santander set aside 3.161 billion reais in provisions for bad loans, down 7.7% from a year earlier. Still, it went up by 9.7% from the fourth quarter.

The bank's 90-day default ratio remained stable at 2.1%, while shorter-term delinquencies advanced fast from December.

Its loan book fell 2.9% from December, mainly on loans extended through bonds, and grew by 7.4% in a year. Net interest income rose at a slightly slower pace of 6.1% from the same period a year earlier, to 13.422 billion reais.

Santander Brasil's return on equity came in at 20.9%, flattish from the previous quarter.

In Spain, Banco Santander's SAN.MC net income jumped to 1.608 billion euros versus 331 million euros a year earlier, on lower provisions and record earnings in the U.S. nL8N2ML0OX

