Santander books impairment of around 1.5 bln euros on UK unit

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Spanish bank Banco Santander SA said on Tuesday it had completed a review of the goodwill ascribed to its Santander UK unit and had determined an impairment of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

MADRID, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Banco Santander SA SAN.MC said on Tuesday it had completed a review of the goodwill ascribed to its Santander UK unit and had determined an impairment of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

The impairment was mostly as a result of a complex regulatory environment in Britain where retail banking must be separated from investment banking activities, the bank said in a statement released to the Spanish stock exchange.

The impairment will be booked in the third quarter, it said. The adjustment was also a result of an increase in market competition in Britain and economic uncertainty generated by the looming departure of Britain from the European Union.

The bank also said it would pay a dividend of 0.10 euros per share, effective from Nov. 1. Santander shareholders will now receive two annual dividend payments instead of four, it said.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Rosalba O'Brien)

((sonya.dowsett@thomsonreuters.com; + 34 91 585 8328; Reuters Messaging: sonya.dowsett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More