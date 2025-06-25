Markets

Santander Bank To Sell 7 Branches In US To Community Bank; SAN Down In Pre-Market

June 25, 2025 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santander Bank, N.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN), a Spanish financial services provider, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with Community Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU), to sell its seven branches in the U.S.

These branches are located in Allentown, Bethlehem, Coopersburg, Easton, Emmaus, and Whitehall. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The agreement comes as Santander Bank continues to transform into a national, digital-first bank with branches. Swati Bhatia, CEO of Openbank in the U.S., said: "As we grow our presence nationally, we are making refinements to our physical presence to reposition and optimize our footprint for the future. We are investing in our branches, introducing new state-of-the art formats such as our new flagship model."

Santander launched Openbank in the U.S. in late 2024. Since then, Openbank has generated over $4 billion in deposits with more than 100,000 customers.  

SAN was down by 3.14% at $8.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSBR
CBU
SAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.