Santander appoints Mike Regnier as UK CEO, replacing Nathan Bostock

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Santander SAN.MC said on Monday that the chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society Mike Regnier would replace Nathan Bostock as head of its UK arm.

Santander said in April that Bostock was to become Head of Investment Platforms at the Spanish bank once a new UK CEO was appointed.

Regnier has been CEO of Yorkshire Building since 2017, having joined the mutual in 2014. He has previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group and supermarket chain ASDA.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.