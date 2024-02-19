Santander announces new share buyback programme of 1.46 billion euros

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Monday announced a new share buyback programme of 1.46 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

The euro zone second-biggest lender by market value said the execution of its buyback would start on Tuesday after having already obtained the regulatory authorization for its plan.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.