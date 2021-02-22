Santander announces net zero client emissions target by 2050

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Santander will align its power generation financing portfolio with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement by 2030, the bank said on Monday, and is the latest lender to announce a long-term ambition of achieving net zero emissions by clients by 2050.

Bank of America on February 11 also announced a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050, along with operational and supply chain goals.

The two banks’ announcements follow a raft of similar announcements, including Morgan Stanley in September, and JP Morgan and HSBC in October, as the banking sector comes under more pressure to disclose its financed emissions.

Santander has set its first decarbonisation targets to align to the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius or less, which will apply to all client emissions from lending, advisory or investment services provided by the bank. The group’s own operations have been net zero since 2020.

To align its portfolio, Santander will stop financing power generation companies that derive more than 10% of their revenues from thermal coal by 2030, and will have eliminated all exposure to thermal coal mining globally by 2030.

In addition to portfolio alignment, Santander will also use its expertise in renewable financing to mobilise €120bn of green finance by 2025, rising to €220bn by 2030, and continue to reduce its own environmental footprint.

Alignment requires a range of measures that include setting strategies for portfolios that it has identified as "most concerning" in the oil and gas, transport, and mining and metals sectors, as well as mortgages and retail auto financing. Santander will also work towards measuring financed emissions and creating metrics to set intermediate targets and improve disclosure.

The €220bn of green financing that will be provided by 2030 includes project finance, syndicated loans, green bonds, capital and export finance and advisory, as the bank strives to maintain a leading role in renewable energy and originate more green bonds.

The bank set up a specialist ESG Solutions team in Santander CIB in September to support clients with their energy transition, which is headed globally by Steffen Kram.

Santander will also focus on developing green retail banking products, including green mortgages, energy efficiency loans, loans for solar panels and electric vehicles, and for low-carbon agriculture and ESG investments, as well as services that allow customers to offset emissions.

The bank will also continue to reduce its own environmental footprint, by using renewable energy and focusing on efficiency initiatives, as well as offsetting any remaining emissions, although carbon offset remains a controversial remedy.

