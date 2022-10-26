Santander 9-month Profit Climbs; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish financial services Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported Wednesday that its nine-month attributable profit climbed 25 percent to 7.32 billion euros from last year's5.85 billion euros.

Earnings per share increased 31 percent year-on-year on a statutory basis.

Profit before tax was 11.76 billion euros, compared to 10.72 billion euros a year ago.

In the third quarter, attributable profit was 2.42 billion euros.

Total revenue for the period grew 12 percent to 38.63 billion euros. The growth was 5 percent at constant currency. Net interest income and net fee income accounted for 97 percent of the group's revenue, reflecting the quality of the group's earnings.

Net fee income increased 14 percent driven by higher volumes and improved activity. Loan-loss provisions increased 17 percent from last year.

Further, the company said its board of directors approved the first interim distribution against 2022 results, which will be made in two parts. This include a cash dividend of 5.83 euro cents per share to be paid from November 2, 20 percent higher than the equivalent in 2021; and a share buyback programme of up to 979 million euros, which is expected to start once the applicable regulatory approval has been obtained.

Looking ahead, Santander said it is on track to achieve fiscal 2022 targets of mid-single digit revenue growth, and RoTE above 13 percent.

Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chair, said, "We are confident that our consistent track record in increasing profitability, reaching a year-on-year EPS growth of 31 percent, will drive further increases in our TNAV and dividend per share, creating value for shareholders."

