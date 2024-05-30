News & Insights

Santana Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 03:35 am EDT

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd. has reported a change in Director Samuel Smith’s interests, with an on-market purchase of 18,018 ordinary shares at $1.10 each, elevating his total holdings to 93,384 shares alongside 874 bonus options. There were no dispositions of shares, and all other interests, including options in the Wanderlei Industries Family Trust, remained unchanged.

