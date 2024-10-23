News & Insights

Santana Minerals Announces Share Split Approval

October 23, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd has successfully approved a 3-for-1 share split, effective immediately, following a positive vote at their recent general meeting in Brisbane. This strategic move is expected to enhance the stock’s marketability and liquidity. Investors can anticipate normal trading of the subdivided shares on the ASX starting November 6, 2024.

