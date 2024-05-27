Santana Minerals Announces New ASX Quotation

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, scheduled for May 28, 2024. A total of 87,392 ordinary fully paid shares will be quoted under the code SMI. This move signifies potential growth and investment opportunities for the company.

